PM, UN Secretary General leave to visit flood-hit areas

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will visit the flood affected areas of Sindh and Balochistan today (Saturday) to review the ongoing rescue and relief efforts and the damages caused by the calamity.

They will also meet with the flood victims.

The cabinet members and a delegation of the United Nations will also accompany them.

The visit will begin with a comprehensive briefing by the Sindh Chief Minister at Sukkur airport. Afterwards, the Prime Minister and the UN Secretary General will meet with the flood victims at Usta Mohammad tehsil of Jafarabad in Balochistan.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minsiter Bilawal Bhutto has also joined PM and UN Secretary General on their visit to the flood-hit areas of Sindh.

Later, the Prime Minister and the UN Secretary will visit Larkana and meet with the flood victims.

Both the leaders will also take an aerial view of the flood affected areas.

