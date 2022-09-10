PM visits UK High Commission to convey condolence over Queen’s demise

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if on Friday visited the Brit­ish High Commission in Islam­abad to convey condolence over the demise of Queen Eliz­abeth-II. The prime minister met the UK High Commission­er in Pakistan Christian Turn­er and expressed grief over the Queen’s death, on behalf of the government and people of Pa­kistan. He also penned his re­marks in the condolatory book placed at the high commission paying tribute to the services of the late Queen Elizabeth-II. On his arrival, the British high commissioner received the prime minister along with oth­er officers of the high commis­sion. Minister for information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb accompanied the prime minister. Earlier, the prime minister also wrote a letter to the British Prime Min­ister Liz Truss and conveyed his condolence to the Royal Family, the British government and the people. He said that besides her services for the public interest, Queen Eliza­beth remained a symbol of uni­ty and brotherhood. Aged 96, Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s lon­gest-reigning monarch for sev­en decades, died on Thursday.