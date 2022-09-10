President for conducive workplace for women for better economic participation

ISLAMABAD – President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday called for economic and financial empowerment, property rights, health and nutrition, coupled with quality education and skills and a harassment-free workplace to motivate women, who make up almost 50% of the population, to play their due and active role in business, trade and services sectors of the country.

He expressed these views while addressing the launching ceremony of the Federal Ombudsperson Secretariat for Protection against Harassment Annual Report, launched in coordination with UN Women here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President expressed his solidarity with flood victims around the country and expressed his condolences and offered prayers for those who had lost their lives during the devastating floods.

The participants also observed one-minute silence in solidarity with the flood victims.

Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment Ms Kashmala Khan, UN Women’s Country’s Representative in Pakistan, Ms Sharmila Rasool, and Country Director of United Institute of Peace (USIP), Pakistan, Adnan Rafiq, also spoke on the occasion.