President visits British HC to condole Queen Elizabeth’s sad demise

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi visited the British High Commission here on Friday to offer his condo­lences on the sad demise of Queen Elizabeth-II. He was received by High Commissioner Christian Turner on his arrival at the High Commission. While recording his remarks in the condolence book, the president wrote: “With a heavy heart on behalf of the people of Pakistan, I convey my profound con­dolences on the death of Her Majesty Queen Eliz­abeth-II. Her sad passing away marks an end of an era spanning over a period of seven decades which was characterized by Her Majesty’s graceful service to the British people and the Commonwealth. Her Majesty’s life was devoted to public service and she performed her duties with dignity. I will always cher­ish my memory of seeing her as a 12-year-old when she came to Pakistan in 1961. She was a symbol of poise, grace and dignity. I offer my heartfelt condo­lences again to the royal family and to the people of the United Kingdom.”