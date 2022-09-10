PTI suspends Shakoor Shad’s party membership, issues show cause notice

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday while suspending party membership of its member National Assembly Shakoor Shaad, issued a show-cause notice.

It should be noted that Shakoor Shad had approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that the resignation letter sent to the Speaker of the National Assembly was not signed by him, therefore, the notification of acceptance of my resignation and the vacancy of the seat in the National Assembly should be suspended.

The IHC issued a decision on PTI s Shakur Shad s petition, suspending the notification of suspension of his membership and allowing him to participate in the National Assembly session.

Later, the PTI issued a show-cause notice to Shakoor within seven days suspending the membership on the basis of a violation of party discipline.

Former Governor Sindh Imran Ismail wrote on the social networking site Twitter that a show cause notice was issued to Shakoor Shad for taking action against the party policy. He canceled his resignation against the party policy by filing a petition in the court and an explanation has been sought from him regarding his action and statements against the party policy in the media.