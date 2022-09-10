Punjab govt to begin flood damage assessment survey from 12th

Rehabilitation phase to begin after the survey is completed on 27th.

LAHORE – The Punjab government has de­cided to start damage assessment survey in the flood-affected areas from September 12 while the rehabilitation phase will begin after the survey is completed on September 27. This decision was taken in the fourth meeting of the Ministerial Committee for Di­saster Management constituted by the Punjab Chief Minister to review the relief activities in the flood affected areas held at the Civil Secretariat.

Provincial Minister for Parlia­mentary Affairs, Cooperatives and Environment Basharat Raja chaired the meeting which was attended among others by Finance Minister Mohsin Khan Laghari, Agriculture Minister Hussain Jahanian Gardezi and Revenue Minister Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmed Khan. Spe­cial Assistant TO Chief Minis­ter Punjab Senator Dr Sania Nishtar participated through video link.

Senior Member Board of Rev­enue (SMBR) Zahid Akhtar Za­man suggested that the popula­tion along flood range should be permanently relocated to safer places by constructing houses with the government help. He told the meeting that welfare organizations have also offered to build houses for the affected people. “Teams have been formed for the survey starting from next week. As soon as the survey is completed, distribution of relief funds and construction of houses will be started,” Zaman briefed.

Ministerial Committee Chair­man Basharat Raja said that after the relief activities, the govern­ment will begin the rehabilita­tion phase. “Punjab chief minister wants restoration of flood victims on war-footing. No department should be lax in assessing the dif­ficulties of the affected people and all the departments concerned should give their own roadmap for rehabilitation,” he directed.

Basharat expressed satisfac­tion over constituting a commit­tee under Dr Sania Nishtar for the utilization of the Chief Minister’s Flood Relief Fund. An action plan was also considered during the meeting to deliver the flood funds to the victims in a transparent manner.

Dr Sania Nishtar said that party chairman Imran Khan had is­sued clear instructions that no stone should remain unturned in helping the flood affected fami­lies. Basharat sought to prepare a feasibility report on the con­struction of dams along the hill torrents. “No unnecessary delay,” he warned, adding that people whose houses were not built on their own land will be settled on government lands.

He said that medical teams were also sent from Punjab to Sindh and Balochistan. He direct­ed the district administrations and PDMA to take in to loop as­sembly members of their respec­tive areas during relief and reha­bilitation activities.

The meeting was apprised that the majority of flood affected fam­ilies have gone back to their na­tive areas and the Punjab govern­ment was buying 25,000 more tents for the affected families.

Finance Minister Mohsin Laghari said that as many as 60,000 houses were partially damaged in the recent floods in Punjab and tents have been provided to 40,000 of them. He further stated that the Punjab government was also approving purchase of additional things worth Rs39 crore for the flood victims. He directed that the dis­trict administration should pro­hibit resettlement at flash-flood areas.

Agriculture Minister Hussain Jahanian Gardezi emphasized on early assessment of crop damage and compensation to farmers