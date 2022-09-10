Quetta Safe City director visits PSCA

LAHORE – Quetta Safe City Project Director General DIG Dr Shahzad Aslam Siddique on Friday visited Pun­jab Safe City Authority (PSCA) Headquarters at Qurban Lines here on Friday. DIG Shahzad Aslam was apprised of the functions and structure of the premier project of Punjab Safe Cities Author­ity by COO PSCA. DG Quetta Safe City appreciated the technologies and practices in place as were demonstrated to them in detail, especially about Intelligent Traffic Management System and Elec­tronic Challan. DIG Shahzad Aslam was briefed in detail as to how an intelligent traffic manage­ment system works in reducing traffic violations and ultimately road crashes. They were further informed as to how the data can be used for ac­cident analysis and possible preventive measures can be taken accordingly. He also expressed awe and satisfaction with the authority’s capability to record and produce geo-positioning data and tag­ging of vehicles within the metropolis.

PSCA Chief Operating Officer Kamran Khan said that PSCA will provide maximum technical and operational support to Quetta Safe City project in the installation of cameras, formation of the com­mand center, networking, and communication. PSCA has already provided assistance to establish Safe and Smart City projects in Gawadar, Pesha­war, Islamabad, Karachi and Muzaffarabad.