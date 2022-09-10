Railways restores train operations upto Rohri

Pakistan Railways has announced to restore operations of eight more express trains to Rohri, weeks after operations were suspended following devastating monsoon rainfall which resulted in floods in the Sindh province.

According to Railways, eight trains will be allowed to travel from Peshawar, Lahore, Faisalabad, and Rawalpindi to Rohri. The trains included Karachi Express, Karakoram Express, Fareed Express, Business train, Allama Iqbal Express, Green Line, Tezgam, and Jaffar Express.

The train operations will remain suspended between Nawabshah and Khairpur. The train operations from Karachi remains affected from August 26 following massive flooding in parts of the province.

Railways on Thursday announced to resume train operations on the Sukkur-Lahore route from September 10 as the flood water receded in Sukkur.

According to the railways officials have decided to resume operations on the Lahore-Sukkur route. Furthermore, routes from Lahore, Rawalpindi and Peshawar to Rohri would also be resumed by September 10.

Pakistan Railways announced that Khyber Mail would depart from Rohri station on its designated time 5:45 am. The train would travel via, Multan, Lahore, Rawalpindi to reach its last stop Peshawar.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

FIA court extends Ana Sheikh’s bail till Sept 24

Islamabad

IHC to hear Shahbaz Gill’s plea against detention on Sept 14

National

PM, UN Secretary General leave to visit flood-hit areas

National

Dadu: Police foils bid to break Ring Bund near Peer Shakh

Islamabad

Mainly hot, humid weather likely to prevail in most parts of country

Islamabad

PTI to hold power show in Gujranwala today

Lahore

Pakistan reports 156 coronavirus cases, one death in 24 hours

National

Death toll from monsoon rains, floods in Balochistan climbs to 270

National

More than 50% PML-Q’s Punjab MPAs in contact with Chaudhry Shujaat: sources

Islamabad

Nadra gears up to roll out e-payment platform

1 of 9,087

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More