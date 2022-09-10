Rain-wind/thundershower expected in upper, central parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD – Pa­kistan Meteorological Depart­ment (PMD) has forecast rain-wind thundershower in upper and central parts of the coun­try from September 10-14 with occasional gaps. The moist cur­rents are penetrating in upper parts of the country and likely to continue during the next four to five days. A westerly wave was also likely to enter upper parts of the country on Septem­ber 11 (Sunday). Under the in­fluence of this weather system, rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavy falls is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Ab­bottabad, Haripur, Malakand, Bajaur, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Kohat, Waziristan, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islam­abad, Rawalpindi, Murree, At­tock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhang and Faisalabad from September 10-14 while in Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan and Muzaffar­garh September 13-14 with oc­casional gaps.