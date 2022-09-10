Residents express fear of various diseases’ outbreak amid consuming contaminated water

RAJANPUR – Underground water of parts of the district turned contaminated spark­ing fears of outbreak of various dis­eases in the wake of flood water ac­cumulated across its three tehsils.

The affected people which also in­cludes victims of tehsils Rajanpur, Roghan Mazari and Jampur apprised APP about their concerns regarding possible diseases such as diarrhoea, itching, malaria fever and viral infec­tions if no action was not taken to mitigate it.

They demanded the government, to start antiseptic spray for killing mosquitoes which were increasing with the passage of days, and to en­sure presence of antibiotics in local health units.

Meanwhile, CEO Health Dr Fiaz said that about 22 mobile medical camps and 61 fixed camps were set up in different parts of the district