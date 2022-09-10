Agencies

RPO orders curbing firing in jubilation

FAISALABAD     –    Taking notice of ever-in­creasing incidents of jubi­lant firing in the division, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Moeen Masood had ordered a stern legal action against the elements involved in the illegal prac­tices. A spokesperson for the RPO office said here Friday that CPO Faisalabad and DPOs of three districts Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot had been directed to take action against the persons involved in firing into the air without any discrimination; otherwise, officers concerned would be held responsible. He di­rected the officers to evolve effective strategy, consti­tute special squads, and made effective police pa­trolling to control aerial fir­ing adding that in the past, numbers of precious lives had been lost and several others had been injured due to this ill practice. He also urged for starting a campaign against jubilant firing on radio, TV and the social media.

