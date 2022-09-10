Rs1b allocated for nutritional needs of children, pregnant women

KARACHI -Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has distributed over Rs2,295 million among 918,121 families in flood affected areas. According to a statement, 80 percent of the total identified beneficiaries have been served so far, as 22,604 families withdrew the amount on Friday. Federal Minister Shazia Marri said that Rs1 billion had been allocated under the Benazir Nashonuma Programme to meet the nutritional needs of millions of flood-affected pregnant women and children. As of Friday evening, 111,680 affected families received Rs2,792,00,000 in Balochistan; 545,505 families received Rs13,637,625,000 in Sindh; 113,851 families received Rs2,846,275,000 in KP and 147,085 families received Rs3,677,125,000 in Punjab. 80.8 percent of the total identified beneficiaries have been served so far through 377 special campsites established across the flood affected regions in the country. The administration of Benazir Income Support Programme has directed the concerned staff present at the camp sites to fully cooperate and facilitate the people in their respective regions.