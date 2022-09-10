Agencies

Rs1b allocated under BNP for children, women: Shazia Marri

ISLAMABAD    –     Federal Minister for Pov­erty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri Friday said that one billion ru­pees had been allocated under the Benazir Nashon­uma Programme (BNP) to meet the nutritional needs of millions of flood-affect­ed children and pregnant women. So far, the Bena­zir Income Support Pro­gramme (BISP) has dis­tributed over Rs 22.953 billion among 918,121 families in the flood af­fected areas. A total of 22,604 families with­drew the amount on Fri­day. As of Friday evening, 111,680 affected families in Balochistan have re­ceived Rs 2,792,00,000; 545,505 families in Sindh have received Rs 13,637,625,000; 113,851 families in KP have re­ceived Rs 2,846,275,000 and 147,085 families in Punjab have received Rs 3,677,125,000.

