Sanjrani visits BHC to condole Queen Elizabeth II’s demise

ISLAMABAD – Senate Chairman Mu­hammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday visited the British High Commission(BHC) in the federal capital to ex­press condolence on the sad demise of Queen Eliz­abeth II. He was accompa­nied by Senators Dilawar Khan and Naseebullah Ba­zai. Recording his impres­sions in the condolence book, the Senate chairman said, “The passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth-II is a huge loss for the Royal family, people of the United Kingdom (UK) and commonwealth countries, and the people of Paki­stan. In her majesty, we have lost a true friend, dy­namic leader and a match­less visionary. “It is a mo­ment of great sadness and her loss would be deeply felt by countless people around the world.