SC directs Pemra for making appointments through open, competitive process

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan ruled that the constitutional imperative of equality and non-discrimination de­mands that public sector appointments be made in an open and competitive process with equal opportunity for all.

A two-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Paki­stan Justice Umar Ata Bandial made the observation while hearing the peti­tions of Pakistan Electronic Media Reg­ulatory Authority (Pemra) regarding honorary appointments to public offic­es like the chairperson and members of the Council of Complaints (COC), which are appointed for two years.

According to the case, a number of television broadcasting companies and a private citizen filed separate consti­tutional petitions in the Sindh High Court (SHC) for issuance of the writ of quo warranto against the then individ­uals, holding the offices of the chair­person and members of the COC Sindh, Pemra on the ground that they were not fit, eligible and qualified to hold said offices.

The High Court had dismissed the constitutional petitions and observed that the appointments in question did not seem to suffer from any inherent defect under the law.

The judgment said that for the reg­ulation of electronic media in the country, the COC evidently holds an important adjudicatory-cum-recom­mendatory position vis-à-vis review of public complaints. In case of violation of the codes of programme content and advertisements, the COC may recom­mend appropriate action of censure or fine to Pemra.

The judgment also said that mak­ing appointment to a public office is a sacred trust which is to be dis­charged justly and fairly in the best interest of the public, based on a process that is fair, transparent and non-discriminatory.

The court noted that “citizens of em­inence” may not themselves come for­ward to apply for these honorary posi­tions, therefore the government itself needs to spot such individuals through a process of headhunt