Senate body discusses FGH employees’ regularisation

ISLAMABAD – The Senate standing committee on cabinet secretariat on Friday discussed regularisation of 19 Federal Government Hospital (FGH) contract employees.

Meeting of the Senate standing committee was held here at Parliament House with Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad in the chair. The meeting commenced with deliberation on the regularization of 19 contract employees of Federal Government Hospital (FGH) Chak Shehzad, Islamabad.

Nusrat Parveen, one of the affectees, apprised the senate body that they were appointed in 2011 against quota posts from which few employees were regularised and after serving ten years, they have been asked to pass the FPSC exam for regularization.

The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) Chairman Zahid Saeed told the committee that in 2017 the High Court, in its judgement directed the FPSC to determine the eligibility of contractual candidates in whatever way they deem fit. He remarked that commission’s sole responsibility is to conduct examinations and convey the results to concerned ministry.

Test for the said positions was conducted on 2nd July and its result will be announced soon, he added. Senator Engr Rukhsana Zuberi inquired that as to what will happen to failed candidates? In reply to that, Zahid Saeed told that the fate of the failed candidates will be decided by the ministry.

The chair advised the affectees to have faith in the Almighty and be prepared for all sorts of results. The meeting was attended by Senator Khalida Ateeb, Senator Engr. Rukhsana Zuberi, Senator Saadia Abbasi, Chairman FPSC Zahid Saeed, Special Secretary Establishment Division Dr Ismat Tahira, Secretary FPSC Syed Hasnain Mehdi and other concerned officers were also in attendance.