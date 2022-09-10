SPI-based weekly inflation declines by 0.58 percent

ISLAMABAD – After showing massive increase in last few weeks, inflation based on Sensitive Price Index (SPI) has finally recorded minor decline of 0.58 percent during the week ended on September 8 over the preceding week.

The SPI based inflation has recorded decline of 0.58 percent during the week ended on September 8 over the preceding week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). The SPI was recorded at 221.55 points during the week ended on September 8 as compared to 222.85 point during the week ended on September 1. On annual basis, the weekly inflation has enhanced to 42.7 percent. In the preceding week, SPI based inflation had enhanced to all time high of 45.5 percent due to the continuous increase in oil prices and flood damages.

Recent floods caused by abnormally heavy monsoon rains have adversely affected important and minor Kharif crops which may impact the economic outlook through agriculture performance. The massive increase in electricity tariff as well as in petroleum products are another factors that contributed to the price spike. However, in last week, prices of some vegetables especially onions and tomatoes have recorded decline after the government had decided to import these vegetables from Afghanistan and Iran.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 26 (50.98 percent) items increased, 09 (17.65 percent) items decreased and 16 (31.37 percent) items remained stable.

An increase was observed in the prices of LPG (10.66 percent), wheat flour (4.15 percent), eggs (3.96 percent), bread (3.27 percent), pulse moong (2.74 percent), curd (2.72 percent), tea Lipton (2.50 percent), pulse gram (1.65 percent), chicken (1.58 percent), milk fresh (1.57 percent), fire wood (1.54 percent) and potatoes (1.02 percent).

The SPI for the current week ended on 08th September, 2022 recorded a decrease of 0.58 percent. Decrease was observed in the prices of food items, onions (41.99 percent), tomatoes (8.11 percent), bananas (2.51 percent), pulse masoor (1.37 percent), vegetable ghee 1kg (0.55 percent), cooking oil 5 litre (0.33 percent), mustard oil (0.16 percent) and vegetable ghee 2.5 kg & sugar (0.11 percent) each.

The prices of following commodities remained unchanged including, salt powdered, chilies powder, cooked beef at average hotel, cooked daal at average hotel, long cloth Gul Ahmed/Al Karam, lawn printed Gul Ahmed/Al Karam, gents sandal Bata pair, gents sponge chappal Bata pair, electricity charges, gas charges upto 3.3719 MMBTU, energy saver Philips 14 watt, petrol super per litre, Hi-speed diesel per litre and telephone call charges.

According to the PBS data, the Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 1.52 percent decrease and went up to 225.67 points this week from 229.15 points in last week. Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175 also decreased by 1.28 percent, 0.97 percent, 0.77 percent and 0.25 percent respectively.

The year on year trend depicts an increase of 42.70 percent, tomatoes (144.25 percent), diesel (114.08 percent), petro (98.73 percent), pulse masoor (76.3 percent), cooking oil 5 litre (67.99 percent), mustard oil (66.53 percent), LPG (64.98 percent), washing soap (64.50 percent), electricity (63.03 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (62.53 percent), pulse gram (61.02 percent), onions (59.97 percent) and vegetable ghee 1 kg (58.19 percent), while a decrease observed in the prices of chillies powder (43.42 percent), sugar (18 percent) and gur (2.08 percent).