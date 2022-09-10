Agencies

Subsidy for September cultivation of sugarcane crop

FAISALABAD    –    The government has decided to provide subsidy to growers on September cultiva­tion of sugarcane crop across the province.

Deputy Director Ag­riculture (Extension) Department Khalid Mehmood told a cor­ner meeting of grow­ers in Lundianwala Markaz here on Friday sugarcane was an im­portant crop which played crucial role in catering to domestic food requirements, in addition to mitigating financial problems of farmers.

Growers could get maximum production of sugarcane crop by cultivating it during the month of September, whereas the govern­ment had also decided to provide subsidy on cultivation of the crop in this month.

In this connection, farmers should get themselves registered with the Agriculture Department after which they would be able to get sub­sidy maximum on five acres of sugarcane crop, he added.

