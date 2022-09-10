Our Staff Reporter

Supreme Court rejects appeals for 38 FC personnel who ‘surrendered’ as terrorists attacked Bacha police station

It is surprising that even 44 personnel together could not protect police station: Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

ISLAMABAD    –    The Supreme Court on Friday dis­posed of appeals of 38 Frontier Con­stabulary (FC) personnel against their termination of service.

A three-member SC bench com­prising Chief Justice Umar Ata Ban­dial, Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the ap­peals of FC personnel seeking the re­instatement of their services.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice remarked that all the officers surrendered when the Bacha police station was attacked.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa said that there was no issue if they were employees of the education department or any other institutions, whereas FC is a disciplinary body.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa said that if the personnel had showed bravery then the court would have accepted their stance. If the department itself did not hire these employees, how the court could intervene, he added.

The counsel said that other em­ployees in the department had been reinstated. Justice Qazi Faez Isa re­marked that it was surprising that even 44 FC personnel together could not protect the police station

