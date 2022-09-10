Swiatek beats Sabalenka to set up final against Jabeur

New York – World number one Iga Swiatek defeated Aryna Sabalenka in three sets to set up a US Open final showdown with Ons Jabeur.

Two-time French Open champion Swiatek came from behind to defeat sixth-seed Sabalenka 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium and reach her maiden US Open final. Tunisia’s fifth seed Jabeur demolished Caroline Garcia 6-1, 6-3 in just 1hr 6min to become the first African woman in history to reach her second Grand Slam final.

Sabalenka had been chasing the first Grand Slam final of her career after just missing out with semi-final defeats at Wimbledon and the US Open last year. But the 24-year-old from Belarus suffered a late collapse while leading in the third set as Swiatek edged victory. Polish star Swiatek said an emergency bathroom break after losing the first set had been crucial. “I kind of needed to go,” Swiatek said.

“For sure I felt lighter. I’m sorry – that’s disgusting,” she added. “I tried to use that time to think about what to change because I remember when I was younger all I would do in the bathroom between sets after I lost was cry. “But this time I could think about what to change and actually problem solve.”

Jabeur made history as the first African woman to reach the final of Wimbledon in July. “It feels amazing,” Jabeur said. “After Wimbledon I had a lot of pressure on me and I’m really relieved that I can back up my results. “The hard-court season started a little bit bad, but I’m very happy that I made it to the finals here.”

Jabeur’s victory extended her career-long domination of Garcia. The 28-year-old Tunisian had beaten Garcia four times as a junior in Grand Slam events, and twice as a professional in Slams before Thursday. “I know she was playing amazing tennis and that puts a lot of pressure on you,” Jabeur said. “It wasn’t easy for me but mentally I was so ready.”

Jabeur will head into Saturday’s final brimming with confidence after a dominant victory over the in-form Garcia. Garcia, seeded 17, had arrived in the last four on the back of a 13-match winning streak which included a victory at the Cincinnati Masters lead-in event. But Jabeur ruthlessly dismantled Garcia’s dream of becoming the first French woman to win the US Open crown with a clinical win.

Garcia later admitted she had struggled to cope with the pressure of the occasion. “Obviously nerves were there,” Garcia said. “Today I did know it was semi-finals, so you know what it’s bringing you if you win and what you want to achieve. It’s a dream since I’m a little girl. “I tried the best I could. I kept fighting, kept going for it, because I know it’s my way to do things.”