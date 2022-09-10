The US and China

The US policy in the indo-pacific region has been constant with a sole aim to repress China and band states in deep-sea areas of indo-pacific under the QUAD plus mechanism. So, in light of the strategic environment and examination of different actors in the region bring to light the difference between the two regions of Eastern Europe and the Taiwan Strait. The Ukraine-Russia case study reveals that Ukrain is not an internationally recognised part of the Russian Federation. It has only geographical closeness. However, China’s “One China Policy” is internationally acknowledged by all. Taiwan does not have separate UN representation. Ukraine has geographical and land corridors connected with the Russian federation while Taiwan is separated by Taiwan Strait from mainland China. These interesting phenomena have debatable military options for both sides.

Pakistan supports the “One China policy” from day first and will continue to support it. Foreign Office stated, “Pakistan reaffirms its strong commitment to one-China policy and firmly supports China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.” It further added, “Pakistan is deeply concerned over the evolving situation in the Taiwan Strait which has serious implications for regional peace and stability.”

There should be a bilateral dialogue between Taiwan and China. To avert any disaster of Thucydides’ Trap in this nuclear age, statesmen, iconic representatives and organisations should come forward to mitigate the crisis. There is no denying this conflict would be futile for the prosperity of the South China Sea. So, in this lust for power UN should ensure equality for all states. The world has already been swaying due to the Russo-Ukraine war and is suffering from a food and energy crisis. Another military conflict certainly brings unbearable shock to the world economy.

SYEDA HADIA BAKHTAWAR,

Nankana Sahib.