Two children die after hit by lightning in AJK

Two children died when they were struck by lightning near the Line of Control in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Saturday morning.

The dead children were identified as Farhan son of Rashid Khan and Momina daughter of Naseem Khan. Both were 13 years old and belonged to the same family.

The incident took place in Haveli Kahuta area of Azad Kashmir. The lightning hit them at about 9:30am.