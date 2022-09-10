UNSG appeals for ‘massive’ global support for flood-hit Pakistan

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General (SG) Antonio Guterres has once again urged the international community to support flood-hit Pakistan as the country needed ‘massive’ financial help to overcome the crises.

According to details, the UNSG made the remarks in Sukkur where he was given a detailed briefing by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah about the devastation caused by floods in the province.

“It is not a matter of generosity, but a matter of justice,” Antonio Guterres said reiterating the United Nations’ commitment, strong support and solidarity with the flood-affected populace of Pakistan.

“The UN absolutely supported the Pakistani nation and requested the well-resourced nations to support the country massively, so that it could face the future challenges of climatic changes and save its nation,” he added.

He stressed that the international community must realize the serious impacts of greenhouse emissions as nature was striking back in the form of natural calamities.

According to the scientific estimates, the UN secretary-general emphasized that now, it was a time to reduce greenhouse emissions.

He said it was also a fact that they were living in a climatic changing era and have to make efforts to rebuild communities and to enable the countries to resist and face the future disasters that could be wrought by the natural calamities.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, provincial ministers and the relevant authorities were present on the occasion.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah gave a detailed briefing over the damages and loss of lives in the province.

Earlier, the prime minister along with UN secretary general and the federal ministers took an aerial review of the flood-affected areas of the Sindh province.