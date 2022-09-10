US C-17 carrying food & shelter relief goods lands at Nur Khan Air Base

ISLAMABAD – A US C-17 aircraft arrived at PAF Base, Nur Khan on Fri­day carrying humanitarian aid for the flood affectees of Pa­kistan. The aircraft was re­ceived by high ranking officials of Pakistan Air Force (PAF), a news release said. “The United States will operate several air­craft sorties comprising of life saving humanitarian supplies through an air bridge to Paki­stan over the next few days to provide support to the flood affectees,” it said. The human­itarian relief support by the US was aimed at providing suc­cour to the sufferings of flood victims and help Pakistan during this testing time.