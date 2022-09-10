US military airlifts humanitarian aid for flood victims in Pakistan

Supplies include $ 2.2m worth of essential life support resources, including food, shelter materials.

ISLAMABAD – United States Central Command, in support of the US Agency for In­ternational Development (USAID) started airlifting life-saving hu­manitarian supplies yesterday to support people and communities affected by ongoing severe flood­ing in Pakistan.

The supplies include nearly $ 2.2 million worth of essential life support resources, including food preparation and shelter materi­als, which will be delivered over the course of the coming days in approximately 20 different ship­ments around the country, said a US embassy statement.

On September 2, USAID also de­ployed a Disaster Assistance Re­sponse Team (DART) to lead the US government’s response efforts, which the US military response is supporting. The total amount of the US 2022 flood response to date is $30.1 million, including these airlifted humanitarian supplies.

The United States remains deep­ly saddened by the devastation caused by the catastrophic flood­ing throughout Pakistan. Our hu­manitarian donations are pri­oritising urgently needed food, nutrition, multi-purpose cash, safe drinking water, improved sanita­tion and hygiene, and shelter as­sistance.

This support will save lives and reduce suffering among the most vulnerable affected communities. The United States will continue to monitor the crisis in close coordi­nation with local partners and Pa­kistani authorities.

These programs have included training on early warning systems, capacity building for community leaders and government of Paki­stan disaster management author­ities, and restoring livelihoods to improve food, nutrition, and eco­nomic security, including $3 mil­lion in support this year prior to the floods.

Moreover, United States Agen­cy for International Development (USAID) Administrator, Samantha Power yesterday announced that the United States, through the US­AID was providing an additional $ 20 million in humanitarian assis­tance to support the people affect­ed by severe flooding in Pakistan.

The impact of these floods has been felt widely across Pakistan. An estimated 33 million people have been affected, nearly 1,400 have died, and more than 12,700 have been injured. Infrastructure in the flooding path has been dec­imated, with more than 1.7 mil­lion homes, an estimated 13.8 mil­lion acres of cropland, thousands of miles of road and hundreds of bridges damaged or destroyed.

Power said this support builds on an announcement last week of $30 million in humanitarian assis­tance to help the people of Paki­stan affected by these devastating floods. Since August 12, the Unit­ed States has provided over $ 50.1 million in disaster assistance to help the people of Pakistan.