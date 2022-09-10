US military airlifts humanitarian aid for flood victims in Pakistan
Supplies include $ 2.2m worth of essential life support resources, including food, shelter materials.
ISLAMABAD – United States Central Command, in support of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) started airlifting life-saving humanitarian supplies yesterday to support people and communities affected by ongoing severe flooding in Pakistan.
The supplies include nearly $ 2.2 million worth of essential life support resources, including food preparation and shelter materials, which will be delivered over the course of the coming days in approximately 20 different shipments around the country, said a US embassy statement.
On September 2, USAID also deployed a Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) to lead the US government’s response efforts, which the US military response is supporting. The total amount of the US 2022 flood response to date is $30.1 million, including these airlifted humanitarian supplies.
The United States remains deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the catastrophic flooding throughout Pakistan. Our humanitarian donations are prioritising urgently needed food, nutrition, multi-purpose cash, safe drinking water, improved sanitation and hygiene, and shelter assistance.
This support will save lives and reduce suffering among the most vulnerable affected communities. The United States will continue to monitor the crisis in close coordination with local partners and Pakistani authorities.
These programs have included training on early warning systems, capacity building for community leaders and government of Pakistan disaster management authorities, and restoring livelihoods to improve food, nutrition, and economic security, including $3 million in support this year prior to the floods.
Moreover, United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator, Samantha Power yesterday announced that the United States, through the USAID was providing an additional $ 20 million in humanitarian assistance to support the people affected by severe flooding in Pakistan.
The impact of these floods has been felt widely across Pakistan. An estimated 33 million people have been affected, nearly 1,400 have died, and more than 12,700 have been injured. Infrastructure in the flooding path has been decimated, with more than 1.7 million homes, an estimated 13.8 million acres of cropland, thousands of miles of road and hundreds of bridges damaged or destroyed.
Power said this support builds on an announcement last week of $30 million in humanitarian assistance to help the people of Pakistan affected by these devastating floods. Since August 12, the United States has provided over $ 50.1 million in disaster assistance to help the people of Pakistan.