Workshop organised on cyber incidents management

KARACHI -Techaccess Pakistan conducted a Cyber Incident Management Handling Workshop at the Institute of Bankers Pakistan in Karachi to carry out best practice exercises for the in-depth study of the methods of management, containment and detailed analysis of the acts of recent cyber-attacks.

Over thirteen local banks’ staffers participated in the workshop and much appreciated the event. Syed Aun Abbas Bokhari, CISO at Bank Al Habib, said the seminar was very interesting as it addressed to the current issues, affecting our security mission.

Ali Imran, CISO Bank Islami expressed his appreciation and compliments on the organisation of the workshop. He emphasised the need to extend the educational approach to the analysts engaged in sensitive department such as security operation centre and incident response teams to continuously update their knowledge on security procedures Techaccess CTO, Tariq Malik highlighted the professional interest and passionate participation of the representatives of the banks. He said participants raised interesting observations and demonstrated that their use of tools during the incident management trials highlighted a serious professional approach to managing multiple security risks that endanger the financial domain.

Participants recommended sharing the incident management seminar through academic channels in all major Pakistani cities so that younger generations can benefit from it and improve their employment prospects.

Techaccess Pakistan is a local integrator, and a company specialising in security architectures and its implementation.