ZTBL to contribute 10pc of its net profit to flood victims

ISLMABAD – The Zarai Taraqiati Bank (ZTBL) has announced that it will contribute 10 percent of its net profit to flood victims. President ZTBL Muhammad Shahbaz Jameel handed over Rs. 50 million cheque to Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail for flood victims at Finance Division. The ZTBL contributed 10 percent of its net profit to flood victims. In June 2022, ZTBL registered Rs. 514 million after tax profit, thus converting the loss-making state-owned enterprise into a profitable entity after years. Out of its earned profit in June 2022, ZTBL said it earmarked 10 percent (Rs50 million) of the net profit to flood-ravaged areas. In December 2020, the bank had sustained Rs3.2 billion pre-tax losses and Rs2.5 billion after-tax loss. However, in December 2021, ZTBL’s after-tax loss was Rs1.7 billion while the bank registered pre-tax profit (Rs1.8 billion) in the same period. In a major development, ZTBL registered Rs514 million after-tax profit and Rs2.9 billion pre-tax income while the revenue generated by the agri-financing bank has met the entire operating expenses and taxation impact.