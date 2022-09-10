Staff Reporter

ZTBL to contribute 10pc of its net profit to flood victims

ISLMABAD – The Zarai Taraqiati Bank (ZTBL) has announced that it will contribute 10 percent of its net profit to flood victims. President ZTBL Muhammad Shahbaz Jameel handed over Rs. 50 million cheque to Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail for flood victims at Finance Division. The ZTBL contributed 10 percent of its net profit to flood victims. In June 2022, ZTBL registered Rs. 514 million after tax profit, thus converting the loss-making state-owned enterprise into a profitable entity after years. Out of its earned profit in June 2022, ZTBL said it earmarked 10 percent (Rs50 million) of the net profit to flood-ravaged areas. In December 2020, the bank had sustained Rs3.2 billion pre-tax losses and Rs2.5 billion after-tax loss. However, in December 2021, ZTBL’s after-tax loss was Rs1.7 billion while the bank registered pre-tax profit (Rs1.8 billion) in the same period. In a major development, ZTBL registered Rs514 million after-tax profit and Rs2.9 billion pre-tax income while the revenue generated by the agri-financing bank has met the entire operating expenses and taxation impact.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

KP to get Rs21 billion as provincial share in net hydel profit

Islamabad

Bilawal presents Rs15m cheque to PM for flood victims

Islamabad

President visits British HC to condole Queen Elizabeth’s sad demise

Islamabad

Rs1b allocated under BNP for children, women: Shazia Marri

Business

Nepra slashes power tariff by Rs4.12 per unit for consumers of K-Electric

Business

Net hydel profit for Punjab, KP goes up

Business

Pakistan has power generation potential of 3.4m megawatts thru indigenous resources

Business

SPI-based weekly inflation declines by 0.58 percent

Business

PSX gains 123 points

Business

Rupee extends losses against dollar

1 of 4,202

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More