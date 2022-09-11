2 persons killed, 2 injured in separate accidents in Attock

ATTOCK – Two persons died while two others got injured in two incidents in different areas of Attock. In the first incident, Munsaf Khan r/o Charsadda died and Munir Hussain r/o Nowshera sustained serious bullet injuries near Burhan checkpost when some unknown assailants started firing. In the second incident, a truck driver Imran was seriously injured while Ahmad (conductor) died on the spot when their truck turned turtle near Langar in Fatehjang. Rescue 1122 ambulances shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospitals.