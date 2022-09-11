APP

3 persons held for possessing illegal arms during crackdown

Rawalpindi-Police have arrested three illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown here Saturday.
During course of action, Ratta Amral police arrested Shaukatullah and recovered 30-bore pistol from his possession.
While conducting the operation, New Town police arrested Kashif Rashid and recovered 30-bore pistol from his custody.
Chakri police held Javed Iqbal and recovered 30-bore pistol from his possession. Police have registered separate cases against all the accused and further investigation was underway.
City Police Officer CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated the performance of police team adding that strict action will be taken against those possessing illegal weapons.
“It is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of the people,” said CPO.
Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police have arrested two proclaimed offenders from different areas. Wah Cantt Police and RA Bazaar police have registered cases against both of them in different cases.

