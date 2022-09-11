4 bids to smuggle wheat, flour foiled; 2,134 bags confiscated

RAWALPINDI –The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Saturday foiled four bids to smuggle wheat and flour besides seizing 2,134 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad police confiscated four vehicles loaded with 2,134 bags.

He informed that police arrested four drivers namely Rashid, Abdul Qayyum, Ashiq and Rahamzada for violating the ban on wheat and flour smuggling.

He informed that the authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling.