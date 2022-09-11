Our Staff Reporter

‘A sign of hope amid an unfolding human tragedy’

QUETTA    –    Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday briefed United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres about the devastation caused by rains and floods during their flight to visit flood affected areas of Balochistan and Sindh provinces.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and UN chief Antonio Guterres Saturday also met a family blessed with a baby boy a night before. “While visiting flood-hit shelter camps along with UN Secretary General @antonioguterres in Balochistan today, we met a family that Allah had blessed with a baby boy a night before. I saw this birth as a sign of hope, regeneration & renewal amid an unfolding human tragedy,” the prime minister tweeted late Saturday.

