Abbottabad city once again drowns in flash flood

ABBOTTABAD   –    Most parts of Abbottabad city including the ground floor of Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) and the main Mansehra road drowned in flash flood water triggered by the heavy downpour which continued for two hours.  Rescue 1122 District Emergency Officer Imran Khan Yousafzai on Saturday conducted relief operations at various places including inside and outside ATH, main Mansehra road near ATH, Supply, Jab Bridge, PMA Road and Fazal Colony, various vehicles and people were reportedly trapped in water those were later recovered.

Hospital Director Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed informed the media that ATH staff shifted patients from 5 flood-affected wards to other wards.

He said that I have been supervising all the operations myself for the last four hours and Dr. Ashfaq also requested the public to cooperate with the hospital staff during this difficult time.

ATH spokesperson Saif told APP that people have diverted the water of the three surrounding ravines and nullah towards ATH which has damaged many wards on the ground floor.

He further said that unfortunately the nullah situated at Small Industrial Estate (SIE) Abbottabad was blocked for reconstruction for the last six months and the water was also diverted towards ATH which has caused a lot of damage in the hospital during the heavy rains.

On the other side, flood water also entered several houses in various areas of the city. More than 66 vehicles stuck in the water were also recovered and moved to safe places by the rescue 1122 personnel.

Due to the rising water level on Mansehra Road, rescue teams faced severe difficulties in rescuing trapped people and vehicles.

Rescue 1122 officials so far have safely recovered more than 50 people and up to 250 school children and shifted them to safe places.

The rescue medical team provided first aid to more than 10 people, including children and women and were still busy in other relief operations.

