An Important Visit

At a time when the international community has not done enough to take the threat of climate change seriously, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ concern for the issue, particularly in highlighting the role of developed countries in contributing to climate change, is appreciable. A few weeks ago, when the floods were mainly being viewed internationally as only a Pakistan-centric problem, and the country was largely left to deal with flood relief alone, the UN Secretary-General acknowledged that the problem went far beyond just Pakistan, calling the floods a “climate catastrophe”, and saying South Asia was one of the world’s climate crisis hotspots. The UN also had been one of the first organisations to issue a flash appeal, for $160 million; and that appeal may have been the reason that millions in donations from WHO, the US, Europe and China came through later.

Now the UN Secretary-General is currently on a two-day visit to Pakistan to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and visit the National Flood Response and Coordination Centre (NFRCC), in response to the devastating floods witnessed by the country. The visit is also intended to serve as part of an initiative to present a wake-up call to other countries to be aware of the devastation caused by climate change and the need for urgency to deal with this matter.

What is helpful is that the UN Secretary-General has emphasised repeatedly that despite Pakistan facing the brunt of it, this issue is not one of Pakistan’s making. This discourse, that countries in the Global South with lower emissions, have to suffer the consequences of countries in the West with large emissions, is not one that is popularised enough in international conferences or treaty discussions. Historically, rapid development created an unequal playing field which must be compensated for. Some degree of responsibility has to be assumed by the international community and help must be offered. It is this kind of discourse that needs to be promoted given that countries like Pakistan suffer disproportionately while major polluters have, over the years, become equipped enough to protect themselves against climate change.