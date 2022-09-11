Staff Reporter

ANF recovers over 36.9Kgs narcotics; arrests two accused

LAHORE    –     The Anti-Narcotics Force Saturday claimed to have recovered over 36.900 Kilograms narcotics and arrested two accused. According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF in an operation conducted a raid at a courier office in Lahore and recovered 2.950 kg Ice drug from a parcel, being sent to Australia. Ice was tactfully concealed in sports goods. Another bid to smuggle Ice drug was foiled as ANF recovered 160 grams Ice from a bed sheets parcel being sent to Norway. The spokesman informed that in an operation, ANF Peshawar recovered 31.200 kgs marijuana from a car and arrested an accused. ANF Peshawar also recovered 2.640 kgs heroin from possession of a passenger, going to Doha at Bacha Khan International Airport. Separate cases were registered against the accused and further investigation was underway.

