Asia Cup 2022 Final: Sri Lanka beats Pakistan in final to lift trophy

Sri Lanka has defeated Pakistan by 23 runs in Asia Cup final at the Dubai Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

PAKISTAN’S INNINGS

FIRST OVER

Dilshan Madushanka started off the proceedings for Sri Lanka and taking the pressure, he gave away nine extras as Pakistan reached 12/0.

SECOND OVER

Maheesh Theekshana came to bowl his fist over and bowled an excellent over as he conceded only four runs.

THIRD OVER

Mohammad Rizwan hit beautifully through the off-side and earned a boundary. Thiw was Pakistan s first boundary with the bat as Madhushanka came back after conceding a boundary and gave away just four runs.

FOURTH OVER

Babar Azam while facing the newcomer, Pramod Madushan perished on 5 (6). In the next delivery, Pramod got better of Fakhar Zaman as Pakistan stumbled on 22/2. Pramod gave only four runs in a succesful over.

FIFTH OVER

Madhushanka came into bowl in the fifth over and conceded eight runs as Pakistan reached 32/2.

SIXTH OVER

Pramod continued to bowl his second over and conceded only five runs as Pakistan 37/2.

SEVENTH OVER

Hasaranga came into bowl and just gave away six runs. Pakistan reached 43/2.

EIGHTH OVER

Chamika Karunaratne in his first over went for 10 runs as at this stage Rizwan reached 25 (27) and Iftikhar on 13 (15). This took Pakistan’s total to 53/2.

NINTH OVER

Maheesh Theekshana conceded 10 runs in his second over. Pakistan reached 63/2.

TENTH OVER

Hasaranga continued to bowl in the 10th over as he only gave away five runs as Pakistan reached 68/2.

ELEVENTH OVER

Chamika Karunaratne came to bowl in the 11th over and he just gave away six runs.

TWELFTH OVER

In the 12th over, Rizwan showed some intent and smashed one sixer and boundary as 14 runs were smoked in this over and Pakistan reached 88/2,

THIRTEEN OVER

In the 13th over, Maheesh Theekshana came into bowl as he only conceded three runs. Pakistan reached 91/2.

FOURTEENTH OVER

Pramod conceded only five runs as Pakistan reached 97/3.

FIFETEENTH OVER

Dhananjaya de Silva came into bowl and bowled brilliant to conceded only four runs as Pakistan reached 101/3.

SIXTEENTH OVER

In the 16th over, Chamika Karunaratne got rid of Nawaz who merely made 6 (9). Chamika conceded only 8 runs.

SEVENTH OVER

In the 17th over, Hasaranga came into bowl and conceded only two runs and gave away three wickets.

EIGHTEENTH OVER

Theekshana came into bowl in the 18th over and conceded only eight runs as Pakistan reached 120/8.

NINETEENTH OVER

Pramod came in to bowl and he got rid of Naseem Shah, while he conceded 19 runs.

TWENTIETH OVER

Karunaratne came to bowl the last over of this Asia Cup and bowled out Pakistan to 147.

-SRI LANKA‘S INNINGS-

FIRST OVER

Naseem Shah came into the attack to bowl in the first over, while Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis opened the innings for Sri Lanka. In the third ball Shah got rid of Kusal Mendis who made his way back to the pavilion without troubling the scorecard. In the first over, Shanka XI managed to score four runs.

SECOND OVER

Dhananjaya de Silva came into replace Kusal Mendis who in the over of Mohammad Hasnain smashed two brilliant boundaries through the off side and at this stage, Sri Lanka reached 16. Hasnain went for 12 runs in his first over.

THIRD OVER

Naseem Shah came into bowl his second over and during which Pathum Nissanka played a lovely cover drive and that reached for four in no time, but in the next bowl Shah came back strongly, but Nissanka managed to rotate a strike. In this Shah gave away 7 runs and Sri Lanka amassed 23 in their three overs.

FOURTH OVER

Haris Rauf started the proceedings in fourth over and bagged a wicket of Pathum Nissanka who made 8 (11). Danushka Gunathilaka joined de silva. As rauf conceded five runs. Sri Lanka reached 28/2.

FIFTH OVER

In the fifth over, Dhananjaya hammered a boundary to Mohammad Hasnain. The over went for eight runs as in the last bowl, an overthrow gave an extra run to Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka reached 36/2.

SIXTH OVER

Haris Rauf started off the over by shattering the stamps of Danushka Gunathilaka who made 1 (4). New batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa went off the mark straight away with a boundary and the over went for six. At this stage, Sri Lanka reached 42/3.

SEVENTH OVER

Shadab Khan came to bowl the 7th over and went for five runs. Sri Lanka reached 47/3.

EIGHT OVER

Babar brought Iftikhar Ahmed into the attack. During his over, Bhanuka Rajapaksa smoked four. But when Dhananjaya de Silva was in strike, he was removed by Iftikhar Ahmed on 28 (21). Sri Lanka reached 55 and Iftikhar conceded eight runs.

NINTH OVER

Shadab Khan came into bowl in the ninth over and got better of skipper Dasun Shanaka 2(3). Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva hammered a boundary as Sri Lanka reached 62/5.

TENTH OVER

Iftikhar in his second over conceded five runs as Sri Lanka reached 67/5.

ELEVENTH OVER

Shadab Khan came into bowl his third over during which he went for two boundaries, first by Rajapaksa and then by de Silva. Shadab gave 10 runs. Sri Lanka reached 77/5.

TWELFTH OVER

Iftikhar Ahmed came into bowl his third over and went for a boundary as Rajapaksa played delicately. Iftikhar conceded eight runs.

THIRTEEN OVER

Hasnain came back to the attack and the over went on to be costly as he conceded 14 runs.

FOURTEENTH OVER

Shadab Khan came to bowl his last over and conceded seven runs, one of the leg bye. In his four over, Shadab went for 28 runs and grabbed one wicket.

FIFTEENTH OVER

Haris Rauf came into bowl the fifeteenth over and the over went on to be productive as it went for 11 runs, but Rauf got rid of Hasaranga, who chipped in with runs and made brilliant 36 (21).

SIXTEENTH OVER

Mohammad Nawaz came to bowl his first over and bowled an economical over as he went for just runs. Chamika Karunaratne joined Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who is playing a fine innings.

SEVENTEENTH OVER

Naseem Shah came into bowl in the 17th over and went for plenty as Sri Lanka batters went on to attack the pacer for sixteen runs. Sri Lanka reached 136/6.

EIGHTEENTH OVER

In the 18th over, Rauf conceded 11 runs, which also included 4 leg byes. Sri Lanka reached 148/6, while Rajapaksa scored well-deserved 50.

NINETEENTH OVER

Hasnain came into bowl and everything was going in his favour, but in the last ball, two fielders collided and the ball had gone over the ropes as a result of which Rajapaksa smashed his second six. Sri Lanka reached 155/6. Hasnain conceded eight runs.

TWENTIETH OVER

Naseem Shah bowled the last over and went for 15 runs. Sri Lanka managed to score 170/6 in their 20 overs.