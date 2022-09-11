Asia Cup 2022 Final: Sri Lanka set 171-run target for Pakistan to crown title

Sri Lanka have managed to post a decent total of 171 against Pakistan in the final of Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai Cricket Stadium.

-SRI LANKA INNINGS-

FIRST OVER

Naseem Shah came into the attack to bowl in the first over, while Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis opened the innings for Sri Lanka. In the third ball Shah got rid of Kusal Mendis who made his way back to the pavilion without troubling the scorecard. In the first over, Shanka XI managed to score four runs.

SECOND OVER

Dhananjaya de Silva came into replace Kusal Mendis who in the over of Mohammad Hasnain smashed two brilliant boundaries through the off side and at this stage, Sri Lanka reached 16. Hasnain went for 12 runs in his first over.

THIRD OVER

Naseem Shah came into bowl his second over and during which Pathum Nissanka played a lovely cover drive and that reached for four in no time, but in the next bowl Shah came back strongly, but Nissanka managed to rotate a strike. In this Shah gave away 7 runs and Sri Lanka amassed 23 in their three overs.

FOURTH OVER

Haris Rauf started the proceedings in fourth over and bagged a wicket of Pathum Nissanka who made 8 (11). Danushka Gunathilaka joined de silva. As rauf conceded five runs. Sri Lanka reached 28/2.

FIFTH OVER

In the fifth over, Dhananjaya hammered a boundary to Mohammad Hasnain. The over went for eight runs as in the last bowl, an overthrow gave an extra run to Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka reached 36/2.

SIXTH OVER

Haris Rauf started off the over by shattering the stamps of Danushka Gunathilaka who made 1 (4). New batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa went off the mark straight away with a boundary and the over went for six. At this stage, Sri Lanka reached 42/3.

SEVENTH OVER

Shadab Khan came to bowl the 7th over and went for five runs. Sri Lanka reached 47/3.

EIGHT OVER

Babar brought Iftikhar Ahmed into the attack. During his over, Bhanuka Rajapaksa smoked four. But when Dhananjaya de Silva was in strike, he was removed by Iftikhar Ahmed on 28 (21). Sri Lanka reached 55 and Iftikhar conceded eight runs.

NINTH OVER

Shadab Khan came into bowl in the ninth over and got better of skipper Dasun Shanaka 2(3). Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva hammered a boundary as Sri Lanka reached 62/5.

TENTH OVER

Iftikhar in his second over conceded five runs as Sri Lanka reached 67/5.

ELEVENTH OVER

Shadab Khan came to bowl his third over during which he went for two boundaries, first by Rajapaksa and then by de Silva. Shadab gave 10 runs. Sri Lanka reached 77/5.

TWELFTH OVER

Iftikhar Ahmed came into bowl his third over and went for a boundary as Rajapaksa played delicately. Iftikhar conceded eight runs.

THIRTEEN OVER

Hasnain came back to the attack and the over went on to be costly as he conceded 14 runs.

FOURTEENTH OVER

Shadab Khan came to bowl his last over and conceded seven runs, one of the leg bye. In his four over, Shadab went for 28 runs and grabbed one wicket.

FIFTEENTH OVER

Haris Rauf came into bowl the fifeteenth over and the over went on to be productive as it went for 11 runs, but Rauf got rid of Hasaranga, who chipped in with runs and made brilliant 36 (21).

SIXTEENTH OVER

Mohammad Nawaz came to bowl his first over and bowled an economical over as he went for just runs. Chamika Karunaratne joined Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who is playing a fine innings.

SEVENTEENTH OVER

Naseem Shah came into bowl in the 17th over and went for plenty as Sri Lanka batters went on to attack the pacer for sixteen runs. Sri Lanka reached 136/6.

EIGHTEENTH OVER

In the 18th over, Rauf conceded 11 runs, which also included 4 leg byes. Sri Lanka reached 148/6, while Rajapaksa scored well-deserved 50.

NINETEENTH OVER

Hasnain came into bowl and everything was going in his favour, but in the last ball, two fielders collided and the ball had gone over the ropes as a result of which Rajapaksa smashed his second six. Sri Lanka reached 155/6. Hasnain conceded eight runs.

TWENTIETH OVER

Naseem Shah bowled the last over and went for 15 runs. Sri Lanka managed to score 170/6 in their 20 overs.

– MATCH PREVIEW –

Sri Lanka emerged victorious in the last meeting between the two sides on Friday, but both Babar and Shanaka’s XI had already qualified for the final. As for Pakistan, they are more likely to bring back Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan, a move that will further strengthen the playing XI.

While Pakistan is looking good overall, despite some flaws, they have suffered an Asia Cup drought as they have only managed to win two titles in the event and the last in 2012 and the fans are expecting from the green shirts. End the decade drought.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will go to the ground with a psychological advantage as their seniors have achieved plenty of milestones in the history of Asia Cup. However, this team is still so young, but after losing to Afghanistan in their very first match, Shanaka XI stunned the cricket experts by coming back strongly.

– TEAMS –

PAKISTAN: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

SRI LANKA: Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka