Bid to smuggle stolen cell phones foiled

KHYBER – Local police foiled an attempt to smuggle stolen cell phones from Pakistan to Afghanistan and recovered 35 smart phones from a Kabul-bound Afghan passenger here at Charwazgai Police Checkpoint on Saturday.

The police personnel stopped a Torkham-bound taxi car (LED-6385) for checking at Charwazgai Checkpoint. During search 35 smart-phones were recovered from the possession of an Afghan passenger. He was shifted to police station in Landi Kotal for investigation, the police official added.

According to the police, the Afghan smuggler identified as Shah Pur son of Shakir, presently residing in Taj Abad Peshawar, admitted that he was smuggling stolen phones to Afghanistan.

A case has been registered and interrogations are underway, police official said