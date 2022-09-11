Clearing Dues

After countless requests, complaints and boycotts, CPEC’s independent power producers (IPPs) are finally being promised payments worth at least Rs.50 billion. This is a step that should have been taken earlier, especially in the face of countless hurdles that independent producers and officials had to face while laying down the project. The government has acknowledged that it cannot escape these payments and is actively creating a mechanism through which repayment is made possible despite tough economic circumstances. The hope is that we do this in time because otherwise, we may alienate one of our strongest allies.

Originally, Pakistan’s Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) owed Rs.300 billion to Chinese IPPs but this amount was successfully brought down to Rs.260 billion. However, there is immense pressure still considering that this too is quite a hefty amount that we have to dish out and soon. We have negotiated terms once again and have been fortunate enough to be granted some relief in the form of debt-servicing but with the IMF’s strict eye watching Pakistan diligently, a more comprehensive and long-term strategy has to be devised.

For now, no such details have been given as to how the whole amount will be repaid but the government has promised to schedule regular payments for the fiscal year. In the meantime, a committee has been set up to address and review issues raised by Chinese IPPs to ensure that their voice does not fall onto deaf ears. Their claims are also justified when considering that their financial condition has deteriorated significantly due to non-payments, as well as global trends of high power prices. Not only are we pushing them into a position where they may be incapable of helping us with CPEC but we are threatening their survival as well.

Our friendship and economic partnership with China is one that has been rather fruitful and to alienate key stakeholders will be a mistake that we will regret in the future. So, despite the pressure being put on the government by the IMF, we must persevere and come up with a system that keeps everyone afloat, all the while providing the necessary reassurance that our economic performance will not dwindle simultaneously. We have been trapped in a vicious debt cycle and it will take extraordinary efforts to escape it.