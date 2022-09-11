COAS directs provision of 5,000 tents to flood affected people of Sindh’s Dadu

n World should have a collective approach to address global warming: General Qamar Bajwa.

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited areas of interior Sindh in Dadu district on Saturday. COAS spent time with flood affected people in relief and medical camps.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Qamar Javed Bajwa directed the formation for providing 5,000 tents to flood affected people of Dadu and surrounding areas. COAS also interacted with troops busy in rescue and relief activities. Later, COAS was flown for aerial reconnaissance of flood affected areas of Dadu, Khairpur Nathan Shah, Johi, Meher and Manchar Lake.

Meanwhile, Later, talking to media in Dadu, General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Dadu is the most affected area. He said Manchar lake and Hamal lake, which have around hundred kilometre distance between them, have been merged.

The Army Chief said rescue work in other parts of the country has ended except Dadu. He expressed hope that people from Sindh will also come forward to help their brothers and sisters.

He said international community is also helping Pakistan generously. General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Pakistan needs to be prepared for heavy rains cycles. He said army engineering corps has been assigned the task to prepare a plan to cope with such situation in future. He stressed on the need to develop drainage system.

To a question, he said our carbon emission in the world is less than one percent. He said world should have a collective approach to address the issue of global warming.