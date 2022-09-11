Our Staff Reporter

Commemoration of laying civil infrastructure for gas pipeline, IT services held at TopCity-1

RAWALPINDI –The commemoration of laying civil infrastructure for gas pipeline and IT services was held at TopCity-1, the first smart city of Pakistan, near New Islamabad International Airport, informed a spokesman on Saturday.

Director TopCity-1 Ghulam Yasin along with others cut the ribbon of laying civil infrastructure for gas pipelines and IT services. On the occasion, Chief Operating Officer (COO) Brig (Retd) Sikandar Khan, Chief Administrator Brig (Retd) Hamid Ali Khan, Adeel Mirza, the Chief Finance Officer, representatives of Islamabad dealers’ association and allottees were also present.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, COO Brig (Retd) Sikandar Khan said that TopCity-1 is a significant development in the capital. He said that the updated housing project is aiming to provide a futuristic lifestyle for its residents. He said that the management is feeling immense pleasure by inaugurating provision of gas and IT services to its allottees, investors and dealers. He said that the torrential rains had slowed the work pace of management on the said projects yet the contractor played a vital role to make it possible.

TopCity-1 Director Ghulam Yasin, while speaking on the occasion, said that the project is reliable and its location is chosen at the central part of the city, which is easily accessible from all sides. The venture furnishes a contemporary infrastructure projecting a modern lifestyle for those who want to stay updated with the technology and prefer an optimized living.

