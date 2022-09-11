CPO suspends female SHO on charges of humiliating victim in kidnapping case

Rawalpindi-City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari on Saturday suspended Station House Office Police Station Women on charges of humiliating a 17-year-girl recovered by police in a kidnapping case and taking bribe from her mother for having a meeting with victim inside the police station, informed sources.

The city police chief also ordered a departmental inquiry against the suspended SHO identified as Sub Inspector Khalida, they said. Sub Divisional Police Officer Civil Lines Circle will hold an inquiry against the accused police officer and submit report before the CPO, they said.

According to sources, CPO Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari received a complaint that SHO PS Women SI Khalida and her subordinates had forced a 17-year-old girl for cleanliness work in a police station. They said a lady constable also received Rs500 from the mother of the girl for allowing her to meet her daughter inside the police station. CPO Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari took notice of the incident and placed SI Khalida under-suspension besides directing a departmental inquiry against her, sources said.

The girl humiliated by the SHO and her team was recovered by PS Saddar Bairooni officials from Sohawa in a kidnapping case and kept her in Women Police Station to produce her before a court of law for recording her statement before a magistrate, sources said. In a statement, CPO Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari said that departmental action would be initiated against SI Khalida if allegations levelled against her were found true in the inquiry report.

He said that no officer would be allowed to misuse authority or humiliate any citizen in the police station.

Meanwhile, the SDPO Civil Lines has summoned the victim and recorded her statement as part of inquiry.