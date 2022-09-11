Damage unimaginable: UN Chief

n Pakistan needs massive financial support, says Guterres n Never seen climate change carnage on this scale n This is not a matter of generosity; it is a matter of justice n Floods in Pakistan outcome of pollution created by industrialist countries.

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD/QUETTA – The United Nations Secretary General António Guterres visited several areas of the floods ravaged Pakistan on Saturday as he rounded off a two-day ‘solidarity trip’ aimed at raising awareness of the disaster. Record monsoon rains and glacier melt in the country’s northern mountains triggered flash floods that have killed more than 1,400 people, sweeping away houses, roads, railway tracks, bridges, livestock and crops. Huge areas are inundated, and hundreds of thousands of people are forced from their homes.

The UN secretary general landed in Sindh province on Saturday, before flying over some of the worst-affected areas en route to Balochistan, another badly hit province. “It is difficult not to feel deeply moved to hear such detailed descriptions of tragedy,” Guterres said, after landing in Sindh, according to a video released by the office of the prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif. “Pakistan needs massive financial support. This is not a matter of generosity; it is a matter of justice.”

A video released by the information minister, Marriyum Aurangzeb, showed Guterres seated next to Sharif as they viewed flood-damaged areas from an aircraft window. “Unimaginable,” Guterres said, surveying the damage.

In July and August, Pakistan had 391mm (15.4in) of rain, or nearly 190% more than the 30-year average. Sindh province, in the country’s south, has seen 466% more rain than average.

Guterres said on Saturday that the world needed to understand the impact of climate breakdown on low-income countries. “Humanity has been waging war on nature and nature strikes back,” he said.

“Nature strikes back in Sindh, but it was not Sindh that has made the emissions of greenhouse gases that have accelerated climate change so dramatically. There is a very unfair situation relative to the level of destruction.”

Speaking at a joint news conference along with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Karachi airport on Saturday, the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that Pakistan is paying the price of climate change and global community should extend massive and urgent financial support to Pakistan.

The UN chief said he cannot explain in words the magnitude of catastrophe in the flood-hit areas.

He said he had never seen climate change carnage on this scale.

He said that crops at a vast area are washed away besides loss of livestock and damage of infrastructure.

The UN Secretary General said Pakistan is making gigantic efforts to cope with the situation but there is lot that is needed to be done.

He said the situation caused by climate change is due to burning of fossil fuels and carbon emission for which G20 countries are responsible for 80 percent while Pakistan has less than one percent role in it.

The UN Secretary General said that world is morally responsible to help Pakistan in this hour of need.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari thanked the UN Secretary General for taking time out of his busy schedule and witnessing first-hand the catastrophe that has been wreaked over Pakistan due to unprecedented rains and floods.

Also, the UN Secretary General António Guterres said that the recent floods in Pakistan is the outcome of pollution created by the developed and industrialist countries, therefore they must come forward and help Pakistan to cope with the situation.

He was talking to flood affectees during his visit to a relief camp in Larkana, along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday.

The UN Secretary General said Pakistan is not responsible for the climate change but it has suffered the most from its effects.

António Guterres said he is not asking the industrialist countries to show their generosity but calls for justice, as they are responsible for the pollution which has caused devastation in Pakistan.

He said Pakistan has no resources to overcome the current situation alone, therefore the international community must help it to reconstruct the damaged infrastructure and rehabilitate the flood affectees.

The UN Chief once again called on the industrialist countries to stop the war against nature and not to pollute the globe.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the government is fully realising the problems faced by the flood affectees. He said the federal and the provincial governments are working jointly for rehabilitation and reconstruction of the flood hit areas. The Prime Minister said Sindh was most severely affected by the recent floods. He said the government is providing 25000 rupees per family to minimize the sufferings of the flood affectees.

The Foreign Minister on the occasion thanked the UN Secretary General for visiting Pakistan to convey the hardships of the flood affectees with international community.