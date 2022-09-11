Dengue outbreak out of control across Pakistan

Pakistan is continuing to report more and more dengue virus cases daily, with panic and fear spreading among the public as a shortage of fever medicines has also surfaced.

In Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, dengue has started to take a dangerous turn.

Karachi reported another death from dengue virus in the last 24 hours, with over 2,000 people affected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after excessive rains left breeding sites for mosquitoes, the report stated.

The wards reserved for dengue patients in Karachi’s hospitals have been are full. Punjab reported 125 new cases of the mosquito-borne disease. Moreover, dengue claimed four lives in the province, data from the health department showed.

Meanwhile, a shortage of medicine for fever remains persists in most areas of the country, with pharmacies in Punjab awaiting a resumption in the supply of the drug in Punjab for the last four weeks.

In Peshawar, the price of a leaf of fever pills has increased from Rs17 to Rs30.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Indus River in high flood at Kotri, water drops at Guddu, Sukkur

Islamabad

Islamabad reports 67 dengue fever cases in 24 hours

Islamabad

Rainfalls may trigger landslides in northern areas, warns NFRCC

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit London on Sep 18

Karachi

Parts of southern Sindh likely to receive rain: PMD

Karachi

Zardari, Bilawal reaffirm strong, prosperous Pakistan as envisaged by Quaid

Islamabad

Flood affected power transmission system fully restored: Dastgir

Lahore

Govt trying for early rehabilitation of flood victims: Pervaiz Elahi

Islamabad

Two more UAE planes bring relief goods for flood victims

Islamabad

‘Imported’ govt pushed country towards political chaos: Asad Umar

1 of 9,028

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More