Digitisation

The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) rolled out a new platform for digital payments by transforming 17,000 e-Sahulat outlets into automated teller machines (ATMs). Not only will this lead to transparent financial transactions but it is bound to be inclusive considering that countless e-Sahulat outlets are stationed in far-flung and rural areas across the country. Given that this initiative works efficiently, it would bring us closer to the hope of a more digital Pakistan.

Nadra was able to bring about this transformation through integrating its platform with 1Link. This would mean that the country’s largest database is tied to bank accounts, bringing about a new degree of credibility and accountability when it comes to financial transactions. Citizens will be able to pay utility bills with relative ease, especially given the fact that the partnership with 1Link would tie e-Sahulat outlets to more than 40 banks. It would then serve as one stop through which people can complete multiple processes.

The ease and convenience that this development will provide is undeniable and one can even say that this will be a safer avenue through which funds can be exchanged. The hardship lies in the ability to maintain these e-Sahulat outlets and ensure that they are working effortlessly. The server being down, power outages and consistent technical problems will defeat the purpose. So once the government does introduce this, it must ensure that all the prerequisites are met and that the outlets actually become public goods rather than becoming completely redundant.