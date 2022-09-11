Districts need to improve polio drives planning: EOC

LAHORE – Punjab Emergency Operations Centre Ms Syedha Ramallah Ali has said that there was an urgent need to improve macro and micro planning of polio campaigns. The EOC coordinator was talking to participants during several meetings held in Bahawalpur on her second day of visit to South Punjab. She had a day earlier spent a busy day in Multan where she held meetings with health management team as well as polio workers. On the second day of her mission to South Punjab, Ms Ramallah chaired a meeting in the DC office with the health management team. The Deputy Commissioner of Bahawalpur Mr Zahid Warraich was also present. The EOC coordinator then met with the CEO of Bahawalpur. The EOC coordinator in the third meeting met with the Pashtun elders representing tribes and various sub-tribes of North Waziristan who have settled in Bahawalpur permanently and have frequent travelling history to their native towns. The meeting was held against backdrop of polio environmental samples in Bahawalpur. “The planning component needs to be improved by the next campaign planned in October. This is important in order to ensure its success”, instructed the EOC coordinator and head of polio programme in Punjab Ms Syedah Ramallah Ali. “There is enough room for improvement in training component also which needs to be addressed immediately. Positive environmental samples in Bahawalpur are a matter of concern and should be investigated. The mobile populations therefore need to be surveyed and vaccinated as early as possible”, directed the EOC coordinator. Stressing upon district health administration, the EOC coordinator said that the district needed to register mobile populations every month. “Not just every month, the mobile populations need to be checked regularly so that there is zero possibility of child missing polio drops”, the coordinator added. After the meetings with the health team at the DC and CEO offices, the coordinator met with the Pashtun elders of various tribes. The meeting was organized with the support of Pashtun Falahi Tanzeem, a representative organization of Pashtuns. “The support of priority populations in polio eradication is praiseworthy. Polio programme is looking forward to cement this relationship even further. Government is looking forward to vaccinating children belonging to such communities on priority”, assured the coordinator.

adding, that polio virus circulating in the environment was risk to children.

After the meeting the Pashtun elders pledged full support to polio eradication efforts.

They also appealed to the coordinator to solve their health issues on priority.