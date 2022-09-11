Durrani visits UK HC to condole Queen’s death

KARACHI -Sindh Acting Governor Agha Siraj Durrani arrived at the British Deputy High Commission in Karachi on Saturday, where he expressed his grief over the death of Queen Elizabeth II to the Deputy High Commissioner and recorded his comments in the condolence book kept in the Deputy High Commission. The Acting Governor Sindh expressed his condolences to the royal family and said that Queen Elizabeth led United Kingdom in a very prudent manner. Queen Elizabeth always expressed good feelings for Pakistan and her services for Pakistan especially Sindh will always be remembered. The people of Pakistan share the grief of the royal family, the government and the British people,he added and said that Queen Elizabeth’s long reign will be remembered for her strong sense of duty and determination to dedicate her life to her people. He further said that Queen Elizabeth showed great sense of responsibility and commitment from an early age and she dedicated her life to the British people with many years of experience which instilled love for the royal family in her nation.