JAVAID UR RAHMAN

ECP to make RMS functional for next general polls

ISLAMABAD   –    In order to keep a backup of the system, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has prepared a new system to get the election results.

The electoral watchdog has accelerated the preparations for the general elections. Under this new system, the results of the elections would be developed on a fast track. The Result Management System (RMS) would be functional in the upcoming general polls, as it has successfully been tried. This system would help in the collection of the results and compiling overall voters’ turnout in the constituencies

