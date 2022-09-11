APP

Farmers advised to prepare lands for canola cultivation from mid September

FAISALABAD -Farmers have been advised to immediately prepare their lands for canola cultivation from mid September for getting bumper yield. A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) department said here on Saturday that canola was an important cash crop which played an important role in catering to domestic oil needs. He said that time from mid September to October end was the most suitable for canola cultivation. Therefore, farmers should immediately prepare their lands to start canola cultivation in-time for bumper yield. He advised the farmers to use approved varieties of canola for cultivation including Rainbow, Biola-401, Biola-43, Abaseen, Bulbal, Canola Raya, Pacola, etc. He said that growers should use 1.5 to 2 kilogram seed of canola per acre, in addition to applying a bag of DAP and half bag Urea fertilizers at the time of sowing. Farmers should cultivate canola in rows with a distance of 1.5 feet among these rows so that its weeds could be removed from the crop easily. More information and guidance in this regard could be obtained from agriculture experts by visiting nearest agriculture office during working days, he added.

 

