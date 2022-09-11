Fawad jibes at finance minister for ‘disappointing’ statements

ISLAMABAD – Former minister and senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry has said that Finance Minister Miftah Ismail used to deliver ‘disappointing’ statements whenever he addresses a press conference. Taking a jibe at the finance minister, Fawad said that after listening to the press conference of the finance minister, it seems that everything is on the brink of disaster. “It seems there is no hope left [with the Pakistani nation] once one listens to Miftah Ismail… if you have to say the same every time, it should not be on a daily basis,” he said. He said the faces of the federal cabinet members were enough to believe that Pakistan’s future is bleak, he added.

Fawad hoped that the day is not far away when the country would get rid of these crooks and a government elected by the vote of the people takes reign of the country.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, the finance minister said that Pakistan was staring in the face of a default when the PML-N government took charge. But rather than running away like the PTI government, they took the challenge head on, he added. He said the floods have caused over 18 billion dollars in damages and added that Pakistan needs at least 10 cities like Sialkot to increase its exports and curb the trade deficit. The circular debt has been increasing since 2010, there is a circular debt of Rs2500 billion on electric authorities while Rs1500 billion on gas companies, he added.

He admitted that electricity bills have skyrocketed but the government was selling units cheaper than Germany and France. “Per unit cost of electricity in the country was Rs 69, and the demand of electricity rises by 1000 MW with 1 degree rise in temperature,” he added. The PML-N leader said that they were compelled to import 3.7 billion dollars of oil in June. “Right now, there is only Rs7 tax on diesel and Rs 38 on petroleum,” he added.