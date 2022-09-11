News Desk

Flood affected power transmission system fully restored: Dastgir

Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan says the flood affected power transmission system has been fully restored across the country.

Addressing a news conference in Gujranwala today (Sunday), he said the transmission system was badly damaged by the unprecedented floods, as power poles were washed away in some areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Replying to a question, the Minister said load shedding has been controlled during summer by running all power plants in the country.

He said the oil and power prices are likely to decrease from next month which will also help to lower prices of other items.

Khurram Dastgir said the difficult time has been passed and now economic conditions will improve gradually.

He said this is the time to help the flood affectees rather than doing politics.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Indus River in high flood at Kotri, water drops at Guddu, Sukkur

Islamabad

Islamabad reports 67 dengue fever cases in 24 hours

Islamabad

Rainfalls may trigger landslides in northern areas, warns NFRCC

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit London on Sep 18

Karachi

Parts of southern Sindh likely to receive rain: PMD

Karachi

Zardari, Bilawal reaffirm strong, prosperous Pakistan as envisaged by Quaid

National

Dengue outbreak out of control across Pakistan

Lahore

Govt trying for early rehabilitation of flood victims: Pervaiz Elahi

Islamabad

Two more UAE planes bring relief goods for flood victims

Islamabad

‘Imported’ govt pushed country towards political chaos: Asad Umar

1 of 9,082

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More